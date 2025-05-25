Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 731 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $598.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

