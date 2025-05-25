Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 2.3% of Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,747,000 after purchasing an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $99.08 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.36.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

