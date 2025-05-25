iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $616,824,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,383 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,243,000 after purchasing an additional 932,713 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

