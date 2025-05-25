The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $471,189,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $363.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.19. The stock has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

