Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $159.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

