Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $9.43 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,747,000 after buying an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12,704.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,822,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,579,000 after buying an additional 3,793,141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,815,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $99.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

