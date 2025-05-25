Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,818 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,863,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,401,000 after acquiring an additional 908,138 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

