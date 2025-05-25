SelfKey (KEY) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $361,092.99 worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

