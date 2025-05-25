Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases Shares of 535 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 535 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Moody’s by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Moody’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 175,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Finally, Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.87.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $470.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $452.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.13. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.