Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Reduced by Gould Capital LLC

Gould Capital LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 2.3% of Gould Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,552 shares of company stock worth $7,609,382 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $86.46 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.57.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

