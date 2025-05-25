Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 548 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

