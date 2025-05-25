Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3%

Pfizer stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

