Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $22.53 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $22,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.31.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

