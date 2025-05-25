WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 352,767 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 240.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 3.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $28,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,135 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

JEPQ opened at $52.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $58.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5979 per share. This represents a $7.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.