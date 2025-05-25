Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VTV stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $268.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

