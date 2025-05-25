WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 116,377 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 243.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,377 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $24.54.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

