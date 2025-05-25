IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.49 and traded as high as C$9.36. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$9.25, with a volume of 1,508,439 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on IMG shares. Raymond James raised IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.67.
IAMGOLD Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$127,786.50. Also, Director Renaud Adams acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$282,660.00. Insiders have purchased 45,800 shares of company stock worth $370,999 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
