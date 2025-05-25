Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.73 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 94.50 ($1.28). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.31), with a volume of 742,268 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.
Epwin Group Stock Performance
Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX 10.12 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Epwin Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Epwin Group Plc will post 10.9925293 EPS for the current year.
Epwin Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.71%.
Epwin Group Company Profile
Epwin is the leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with significant market shares, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.
