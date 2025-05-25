H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $509.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

