H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Acquires Shares of 9,295 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VGLT stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.202 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.