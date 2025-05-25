Pullen Investment Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pullen Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.65. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

