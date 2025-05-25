Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires Shares of 1,665 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of GLD opened at $309.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.10. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

