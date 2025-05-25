Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $595.09 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $550.20 and a 200-day moving average of $594.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.