Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 419,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 394.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,851 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.