United Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

United Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shopify from $143.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

