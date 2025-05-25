Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,194 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,719,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,633,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $433,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,515 shares during the last quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $113,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,742,442 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $210,894,000 after buying an additional 1,363,570 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,303,355 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $254,028,000 after buying an additional 1,068,420 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.0%

CTSH opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.