American Trust Purchases 8,804 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American Trust owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $38.97.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

