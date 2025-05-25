3,274 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Sunbeam Capital Management LLC

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,120,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,040,075,000 after acquiring an additional 558,789 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,414,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,844,000 after purchasing an additional 934,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,037,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,697,000 after buying an additional 357,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,535,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,200,000 after buying an additional 864,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ONEOK from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.69.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

