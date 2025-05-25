WhiteCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $209,405.11 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $209,405.11 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00008279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00005622 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000098 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000928 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136,616.00 or 1.27063197 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

