DataHighway (DHX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $93,213.36

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $1.85 million and $93,213.36 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.01243492 USD and is up 10.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $93,614.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

