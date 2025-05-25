Critical Comparison: ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProKidney and Humacyte”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney $306,000.00 679.71 -$35.47 million ($0.60) -1.18 Humacyte $517,000.00 759.09 -$110.78 million ($0.69) -3.67

ProKidney has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Humacyte. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProKidney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProKidney and Humacyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 2 2 0 2.50 Humacyte 0 1 6 1 3.00

ProKidney currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 603.63%. Humacyte has a consensus price target of $11.71, suggesting a potential upside of 363.02%. Given ProKidney’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ProKidney is more favorable than Humacyte.

Profitability

This table compares ProKidney and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -10.24% Humacyte N/A -942.81% -93.82%

Risk & Volatility

ProKidney has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProKidney beats Humacyte on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. It is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; pediatric heart surgery; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as for the delivery of cellular therapy, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

