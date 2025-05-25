Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $71.51 million and $3.40 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 71,523,899 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

