Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $71.51 million and $3.40 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000632 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 71,523,899 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
