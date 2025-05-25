Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $187.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.91 and its 200-day moving average is $195.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

