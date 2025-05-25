Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes $7.25 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 260,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,251,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.