Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,279 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 4.3%

BATS:MOAT opened at $88.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.36. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.06.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

