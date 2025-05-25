JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of United Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

