560 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Sunbeam Capital Management LLC

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $390.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

