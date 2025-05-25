Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $318,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Hershey Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of HSY opened at $155.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.94.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

