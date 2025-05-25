107,321 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Acquired by Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF comprises 1.2% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

