Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,335 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 107,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

