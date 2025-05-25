Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of VSS stock opened at $127.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.76 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.34.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

