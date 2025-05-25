Putney Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Trade Desk accounts for 1.7% of Putney Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 98,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Trade Desk by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $1,318,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TTD stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.12.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

