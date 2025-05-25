Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Raised by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 342.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,112 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $28,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Amiral Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $6,757,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 317,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $27,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,414.24. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $796,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,791.86. This represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,074. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

