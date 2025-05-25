Top Value Stocks To Follow Today – May 22nd

Discover Financial Services, CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, Snowflake, IonQ, and D-Wave Quantum are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their intrinsic value based on fundamentals such as earnings, dividends or book value. They typically have lower price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) ratios than the broader market. Investors buy them expecting the market to eventually recognize their true worth and drive prices higher. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

DFS stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.76. 31,289,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.46 and its 200 day moving average is $179.26. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $207.42. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CRWV traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.22. 49,084,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,232,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $116.54.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of SNOW traded up $23.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.42. 20,476,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,496,397. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 1.11. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $202.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average of $162.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE:IONQ traded up $12.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.01. 87,332,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,145,407. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 2.46.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.94. 204,473,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,422,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. D-Wave Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 0.90.

