Garde Capital Inc. Buys 1,602 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 235.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.21. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

