Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $1.42. Vince shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 31,755 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNCE has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Vince in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of Vince from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Vince alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VNCE

Vince Stock Down 7.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $18.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Vince had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vince in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vince by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vince in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC purchased a new stake in Vince in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.