Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.58 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.21). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 15.88 ($0.21), with a volume of 788,367 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.32) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.
In related news, insider Carl Herberger acquired 246,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,531 ($20.73) per share, for a total transaction of £3,767,714.45 ($5,100,466.29). Company insiders own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.
