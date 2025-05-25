Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$104.03 and traded as low as C$96.25. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$97.00, with a volume of 31,881 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPS.A shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$162.00 to C$158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$170.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$160.00 to C$148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
In other Hammond Power Solutions news, Director Frederick Maurice Jaques sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.29, for a total transaction of C$44,645.00. Corporate insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.
