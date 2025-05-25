SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.75. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 87,302 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SCYNEXIS Trading Up 0.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.65.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a negative net margin of 425.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 626,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,052 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

