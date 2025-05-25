Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.09 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 76.20 ($1.03). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 76.80 ($1.04), with a volume of 395,574 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Solar in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Foresight Solar had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 44.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Foresight Solar will post 2.0674521 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.
