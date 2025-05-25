Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.09 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 76.20 ($1.03). Foresight Solar shares last traded at GBX 76.80 ($1.04), with a volume of 395,574 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Solar in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Foresight Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSFL

Foresight Solar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 121.68 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £434.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.05.

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 0.52 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Foresight Solar had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 44.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Foresight Solar will post 2.0674521 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foresight Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.